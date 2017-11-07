Stephen Colbert Delivers Rousing Call To Action In Wake Of Texas Massacre

CBS “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert urged his viewers not to give up hope after a gun massacre in Texas left 26 people dead on Sunday.
“Everyone is heartbroken when this happens and you want to do something but nothing gets done,” he said on Monday night. “No one does anything, and that seems insane and it can make you feel hopeless.”
But Colbert urged his viewers not to feel powerless. Ordinary Americans still hold the most important power of all: the power to vote.
And Nov. 7 is Election Day.
See Colbert’s full segment in the clip above.
Texas Shooting Victims
