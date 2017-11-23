COMEDY
11/23/2017 02:32 am ET

Stephen Colbert Has 1 Simple Piece Of Thanksgiving Advice

"Political differences can make things tense."
By Rebecca Shapiro

Stephen Colbert offered viewers a small piece of Thanksgiving advice during his Wednesday monologue. 

The “Late Show” host acknowledged that political differences can make conversations with relatives tense, even in the best of years. 

“And this is not the best of years,” he added. 

So instead of focusing on the differences and conversation, Colbert has one piece of advice for viewers worried about conflicts over the dinner table. 

“Watch how much you drink,” he said. “I recommend no drinks, or all of the drinks.”

Watch Colbert’s advice in full in the video above.

HuffPost

Rebecca Shapiro
Senior Editor, HuffPost
