Stephen Colbert Has 1 Simple Piece Of Thanksgiving Advice

TONIGHT: Our country's biggest turkey heads to Florida to celebrate Thanksgiving. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/XCIwqWXmWu

Stephen Colbert offered viewers a small piece of Thanksgiving advice during his Wednesday monologue.

The “Late Show” host acknowledged that political differences can make conversations with relatives tense, even in the best of years.

“And this is not the best of years,” he added.

So instead of focusing on the differences and conversation, Colbert has one piece of advice for viewers worried about conflicts over the dinner table.

“Watch how much you drink,” he said. “I recommend no drinks, or all of the drinks.”