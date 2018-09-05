Stephen Colbert Trolls Trump With Some Brilliantly Devious ‘Advice’

TONIGHT: Keep your friends close, your enemies closer and your "NYT op-eds saying you're a secret Trump saboteur" anonymous. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/AZMeXWj4jS

Stephen Colbert has some advice for President Donald Trump.

Trump on Wednesday was livid over a New York Times op-ed from an anonymous high-level official who claimed to be part of a secret White House resistance.

The “Late Show” host said Wednesday that there’s one way Trump can ensure that he never has to deal with that person ever again.