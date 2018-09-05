COMEDY
09/05/2018 11:14 pm ET

Stephen Colbert Trolls Trump With Some Brilliantly Devious ‘Advice’

"Late Show" host says there's one way the president can avoid the fallout from the latest revelations.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert has some advice for President Donald Trump

Trump on Wednesday was livid over a New York Times op-ed from an anonymous high-level official who claimed to be part of a secret White House  resistance. 

The “Late Show” host said Wednesday that there’s one way Trump can ensure that he never has to deal with that person ever again.

Find out what it is in the clip above. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump White House Stephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert Trolls Trump With Some Brilliantly Devious ‘Advice’
CONVERSATIONS