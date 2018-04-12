TONIGHT: We are one step closer to seeing the "pee pee tape" thanks to author (and #LSSC guest on April 17th) - James Comey! pic.twitter.com/Srix7UwhXZ

Stephen Colbert had some late-breaking news for his “Late Show” audience on Thursday: New reports over the alleged “pee tape” involving President Donald Trump in a Moscow hotel room.

Former FBI Director James Comey writes in his new memoir that Trump asked him to look into the potential existence of such a tape, claiming that it didn’t exist but that he wanted to reassure first lady Melania Trump.

That led Colbert to make a crack about the kind of guarantees some marriages come with.