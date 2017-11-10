Stephen Colbert poked fun at President Donald Trump’s apparent blossoming bromance with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, on Thursday’s “Late Show.”

“If I’m not mistaken, and I don’t think I am, somebody has a bit of a man crush on Xi Jinping,” joked Colbert.

The comedian offered up clips from Trump’s visit to China on Thursday as proof.

One video showed Trump boasting about the two presidents’ “very good chemistry.” In another, Trump bragged about the extended meal they’d enjoyed.

“Of course they have good chemistry, they met on XiHarmony,” quipped Colbert.