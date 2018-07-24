TONIGHT! Is Trump a dictator? To find out, we take a look at Trump threatening to take away security clearances from his critics. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/3Koe0WOLsn— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 25, 2018
Stephen Colbert slammed President Donald Trump on Tuesday for considering revoking security clearances for former government officials who criticize him.
“Now, I don’t know if we’ve arrived at dictatorship,” the “Late Show” host said. “But we’ve definitely made it to ‘dic.’”
