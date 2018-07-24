COMEDY
07/24/2018 10:26 pm ET

Stephen Colbert Says Donald Trump Just Put The ‘Dic’ In ‘Dictatorship’

The "Late Show" host trolls the president over a proposed move against his critics.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert slammed President Donald Trump on Tuesday for considering revoking security clearances for former government officials who criticize him.

“Now, I don’t know if we’ve arrived at dictatorship,” the “Late Show” host said. “But we’ve definitely made it to ‘dic.’”

See his full takedown in the clip above. 
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Trump Administration Stephen Colbert Security Clearance Dictatorship
Stephen Colbert Says Donald Trump Just Put The ‘Dic’ In ‘Dictatorship’
CONVERSATIONS