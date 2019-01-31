COMEDY

Colbert Gets His Entire Studio Audience To Mock Trump’s Latest Weird Wall Claim

The "Late Show" host taunts the president with a new chant.

Stephen Colbert has a new slogan for President Donald Trump, but don’t expect the GOP to put it on a bumper sticker anytime soon. 

Trump on Thursday again pitched his proposed border wall, tweeting: “Lets just call them WALLS from now on and stop playing political games! A WALL is a WALL!” 

But that’s not what Trump himself has been saying.

For weeks, he’s toyed with calling it by different names.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway even got into a strange debate with a reporter over the use of the word. 

Colbert rolled footage of Trump’s different names for the wall, including one he offered as a new slogan for the president.

He even recruited his studio audience to chant it:

