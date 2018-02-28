Stephen Colbert Says Trump Has Finally Done Something Obama Never Did

TONIGHT: Move over Obama, it turns out Donald Trump is the president who might take away America's guns. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/FhyLaQGAce

It’s not often that “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is left speechless, especially when it comes to President Donald Trump.

But it happened on Wednesday night.

Colbert had to give the president credit for something he said earlier in the day while discussing gun control.

Now, Colbert said, Trump may have finally achieved something that President Barack Obama never did.