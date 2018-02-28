COMEDY
02/28/2018 09:34 pm ET

Stephen Colbert Says Trump Has Finally Done Something Obama Never Did

The "Late Show" host was briefly speechless over the president's latest move.
By Ed Mazza

It’s not often that “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is left speechless, especially when it comes to President Donald Trump

But it happened on Wednesday night. 

Colbert had to give the president credit for something he said earlier in the day while discussing gun control. 

Now, Colbert said, Trump may have finally achieved something that President Barack Obama never did.

Pivotal Moments In The U.S. Gun Control Debate
