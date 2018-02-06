Stephen Colbert Taunts Trump With Some Of The Worst Legal Advice Of All Time

TONIGHT: Trump's lawyers, fearing the President may lie to investigators, are urging him to refuse an interview with Robert Mueller. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/iTyNUESQyx

Some of President Donald Trump’s lawyers are reportedly advising him not to meet with special counsel Robert Mueller lest he get caught making a false statement.

But CBS’ “Late Show” host, Stephen Colbert, had some very different advice Tuesday, and he’s offered it to the president in the most irresistible way.