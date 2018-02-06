COMEDY
02/06/2018 10:43 pm ET

Stephen Colbert Taunts Trump With Some Of The Worst Legal Advice Of All Time

"Late Show" host has an urgent message for the president.

By Ed Mazza

Some of President Donald Trump’s lawyers are reportedly advising him not to meet with special counsel Robert Mueller lest he get caught making a false statement.

But CBS’ “Late Show” host, Stephen Colbert, had some very different advice Tuesday, and he’s offered it to the president in the most irresistible way. 

Check it out above.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Stephen Colbert Robert Mueller
Stephen Colbert Taunts Trump With Some Of The Worst Legal Advice Of All Time

CONVERSATIONS