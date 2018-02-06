Stephen Colbert Taunts Trump With Some Of The Worst Legal Advice Of All Time

TONIGHT: Trump's lawyers, fearing the President may lie to investigators, are urging him to refuse an interview with Robert Mueller. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/iTyNUESQyx— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 7, 2018
Some of President Donald Trump’s lawyers are reportedly advising him not to meet with special counsel Robert Mueller lest he get caught making a false statement.
But CBS’ “Late Show” host, Stephen Colbert, had some very different advice Tuesday, and he’s offered it to the president in the most irresistible way.
Check it out above.