Stephen Colbert has come up with a movie title for the ongoing government shutdown, which is now more than a month old.

President Donald Trump last month said he would be “proud to shut down the government” if he didn’t get money for his proposed border wall. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has vowed not to back any bill that the president didn’t support.

With those two holding the keys, the “Late Show” host came up with a fake movie poster and title to describe the situation: