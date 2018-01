Stephen Colbert took great delight Thursday in dissecting excerpts from a new tell-all book on Donald Trump’s administration.

“The Late Show” host used snippets from Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House to poke fun at the president.

Colbert broke down various stories in the book, before focusing on one describing Trump chowing down cheeseburgers in bed.

But be warned, his analysis got a little gross.