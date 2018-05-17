Stephen Colbert Wants Mueller To Give Trump A Special Anniversary Gift

TONIGHT: Tomorrow marks the one year anniversary of the appointment of Robert Mueller. How do you think he wants to celebrate? #LSSC pic.twitter.com/GPXCk2wmzK— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 17, 2018
Stephen Colbert thinks it’s time for special counsel Robert Mueller to give President Donald Trump a gift.
Thursday, after all, marks the one-year anniversary of the launch of Mueller’s investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election ― a probe the president has labeled “Fake & Corrupt” and a “total WITCH HUNT.”
So what’s a good one-year anniversary present?
The “Late Show” host shares an idea in the clip above.
