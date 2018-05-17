COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Wants Mueller To Give Trump A Special Anniversary Gift

The special counsel investigation began one year ago on Thursday.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert thinks it’s time for special counsel Robert Mueller to give President Donald Trump a gift.

Thursday, after all, marks the one-year anniversary of the launch of Mueller’s investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election ― a probe the president has labeled “Fake & Corrupt” and a “total WITCH HUNT.”

So what’s a good one-year anniversary present?

The “Late Show” host shares an idea in the clip above. 

