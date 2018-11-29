TONIGHT: Does Trump like Cohen or Manafort more? The answer won't surprise you and it rhymes with "anafort." #LSSC pic.twitter.com/94vocxECzU

Stephen Colbert debuted a mocking new game show on Thursday night’s “Late Show,” and the contestants are anyone who might deliver info on President Donald Trump to special counsel Robert Mueller.

The name of the game? “Shut Your Trap!”

Colbert put former longtime Trump attorney Michael Cohen up against former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Cohen pleaded guilty Thursday to lying to Congress and is cooperating with Mueller. Manafort, on the other hand, is in hot water with the special counsel for allegedly lying to investigators.

Who wins, and what will they get from Trump?