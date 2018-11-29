COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Reveals What Donald Trump Really Has Planned For Paul Manafort

The "Late Show" host says the president may give Manafort a gift he definitely won't want.
Stephen Colbert debuted a mocking new game show on Thursday night’s “Late Show,” and the contestants are anyone who might deliver info on President Donald Trump to special counsel Robert Mueller

The name of the game? “Shut Your Trap!” 

Colbert put former longtime Trump attorney Michael Cohen up against former campaign manager Paul Manafort

Cohen pleaded guilty Thursday to lying to Congress and is cooperating with Mueller. Manafort, on the other hand, is in hot water with the special counsel for allegedly lying to investigators

Who wins, and what will they get from Trump? 

Colbert reveals the prizes in the clip above.  

