TONIGHT: Trump came up with a new way to describe himself and unfortunately, it is very accurate. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/FXO48kzfJt

Stephen Colbert had a message for President Donald Trump, who on Monday called himself a “nationalist.”

Speaking at a rally in Texas in support of GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, Trump said “we’re not supposed to use” the “old-fashioned” word, then went ahead and used it to describe himself.

“Do you know why you’re not supposed to use that word?” Colbert asked. “Because it’s the second half of ‘white nationalist.’ Chopping off the first word doesn’t change what it means in our minds.”

Then the “Late Show” host offered a comparison.