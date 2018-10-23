COMEDY
10/23/2018 11:49 pm ET

Stephen Colbert Reveals What Trump Really Meant When He Called Himself A 'Nationalist'

“Do you know why you’re not supposed to use that word?” the "Late Show" host said.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert had a message for President Donald Trump, who on Monday called himself a “nationalist.” 

Speaking at a rally in Texas in support of GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, Trump said “we’re not supposed to use” the “old-fashioned” word, then went ahead and used it to describe himself. 

“Do you know why you’re not supposed to use that word?” Colbert asked. “Because it’s the second half of ‘white nationalist.’ Chopping off the first word doesn’t change what it means in our minds.” 

Then the “Late Show” host offered a comparison. 

Check it out in the clip above.   

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Ted Cruz Stephen Colbert White Nationalism
Stephen Colbert Reveals What Trump Really Meant When He Called Himself A 'Nationalist'
CONVERSATIONS