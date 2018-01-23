Colbert Reveals The Secret To Negotiating With Trump, And It's Super Gross

Stephen Colbert has connected the dots on the relationship between Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and President Donald Trump.

Colbert noted that the pair met last week to talk about the budget over one of Trump’s favorite meals: cheeseburgers.

“That’s smart,” Colbert cracked. “Get him all burgered up first.”

But if the two shared burgers, that could mean they shared something else as well.