Colbert Reveals The Secret To Negotiating With Trump, And It's Super Gross

Stephen Colbert has connected the dots on the relationship between Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and President Donald Trump.

Colbert noted that the pair met last week to talk about the budget over one of Trump’s favorite meals: cheeseburgers. 

“That’s smart,” Colbert cracked. “Get him all burgered up first.”  

But if the two shared burgers, that could mean they shared something else as well. 

Check it out above... then try getting that image out of your head. 

