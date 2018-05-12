Rep. Dan Donovan (R-N.Y.) wants U.S. Postal Service offices to have to hang official portraits of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on their walls.

Stephen Colbert, however, thinks he has a workaround — should the bill that Donovan introduced this week become law.

On Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” Colbert suggested post offices could indeed display pictures of Trump and Pence — but in postage stamp size.

“Bonus, if you lick the back of the Trump stamp, he’ll pay you $130,000 to say you didn’t,” Colbert joked.