03/20/2018 09:51 pm ET

Colbert Mocks Trump For Failing To Stand Up To Putin After 'Rigged' Election Win

"Late Show" host calls out the president for giving Putin an "attaboy."
By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump on Monday called Russian President Vladimir Putin to congratulate him for winning an election critics called a “sham.” 

And “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert isn’t having it.

He slammed Trump for giving an “attaboy” to Putin over his “rigged” victory.

“You gotta give Putin credit,” Colbert said. “He did win by the most made-up votes.” 

See his full takedown in the clip above. 

