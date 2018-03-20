Colbert Mocks Trump For Failing To Stand Up To Putin After 'Rigged' Election Win

TONIGHT: Despite evidence pointing to a rigged election in Russia, President Trump called Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on his victory. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/4sqx5Ri90m

President Donald Trump on Monday called Russian President Vladimir Putin to congratulate him for winning an election critics called a “sham.”

And “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert isn’t having it.

He slammed Trump for giving an “attaboy” to Putin over his “rigged” victory.

“You gotta give Putin credit,” Colbert said. “He did win by the most made-up votes.”