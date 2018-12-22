COMEDY
12/22/2018 02:06 am ET

Stephen Colbert Prays For A Trump Reboot Of Richard Nixon's Final Month In Office

President Donald Trump will be spending 16 days at Mar-a-Lago. The "Late Show" host wonders if that could be a sign.
headshot
By Carla Baranauckas

Stephen Colbert, host of “The Late Show,” waxed a little historical on his last show before the Christmas holiday.

“The president reportedly will spend 16 days at Mar-a-Lago during the holidays,” Colbert said of President Donald Trump.

“Here’s fun,” Colbert added. “Coincidentally, Richard Nixon went to Mar-a-Lago a month before he resigned the presidency.”

Nixon, who was under threat of impeachment, announced his resignation on Aug. 8, 1974, and it became effective the following day. 

On Friday night’s show, Colbert raised his eyes upward and intoned: “Please! Oh, history, please repeat yourself! We did our part by not learning from you.”

Check out the video above to see what Colbert said about Trump’s new chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney

 

headshot
Carla Baranauckas
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Stephen Colbert Richard Nixon
Stephen Colbert Prays For A Trump Reboot Of Richard Nixon's Final Month In Office
CONVERSATIONS