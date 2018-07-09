COMEDY
07/09/2018 10:14 pm ET

Colbert Shows How Trump's Bromance With Hannity Led To Supreme Court Pick

The "Late Show" host said Fox News' Sean Hannity is getting some “bang for his blather."
headshot
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert is back from his break just in time to mock President Donald Trump’s process for picking a new Supreme Court nominee.

The “Late Show” host said Monday that not only did Trump speak to Fox News host Sean Hannity about the pick but that Hannity might be getting some “bang for his blather” in return. 

Colbert said the timing of the pick may have been set specifically to help Hannity... and then imagined how the show would unfold. 

Check it out in the clip above. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Fox News Stephen Colbert Sean Hannity Supreme Court Nominee
Colbert Shows How Trump's Bromance With Hannity Led To Supreme Court Pick
CONVERSATIONS