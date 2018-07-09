Colbert Shows How Trump's Bromance With Hannity Led To Supreme Court Pick

TONIGHT! POTUS picks a SCOTUS nominee but first, he consults and deliberates with his most trusted Fox and Friend. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/2ddt3rEi6v

Stephen Colbert is back from his break just in time to mock President Donald Trump’s process for picking a new Supreme Court nominee.

The “Late Show” host said Monday that not only did Trump speak to Fox News host Sean Hannity about the pick but that Hannity might be getting some “bang for his blather” in return.

Colbert said the timing of the pick may have been set specifically to help Hannity... and then imagined how the show would unfold.