12/07/2017 04:55 am ET

Stephen Colbert Breaks Out A Ruthless New Impression Of Tongue-Tied Trump

The president had a hard time saying "United States."
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert can’t get over President Donald Trump’s unusual speech on Thursday. 

Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in a controversial decision that made headlines for reversing decades of U.S. policy and putting Washington at odds with many of its allies. It was also unusual because it ended with the president slurring his way through the final words

Check out Colbert’s response above, including his new impression of Trump.

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
