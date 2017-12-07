Stephen Colbert Breaks Out A Ruthless New Impression Of Tongue-Tied Trump

Stephen Colbert can’t get over President Donald Trump’s unusual speech on Thursday.
Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in a controversial decision that made headlines for reversing decades of U.S. policy and putting Washington at odds with many of its allies. It was also unusual because it ended with the president slurring his way through the final words.
Check out Colbert’s response above, including his new impression of Trump.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Protesters Oppose Trump's Decision To Move The U.S. Embassy To Jerusalem