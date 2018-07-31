TONIGHT: Trump says collusion isn't illegal. But even if it was, he didn't collude. You know, things normal innocent people say! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/9DRsE54xha

Stephen Colbert noticed that President Donald Trump has shifted his strategy on collusion.

Trump went from repeating “no collusion” at every opportunity to adding on Tuesday that “collusion is not a crime.”

Trump also accused “Crooked Hillary and the Democrats” of collusion, which led Colbert to offer an update to the “Lock her up!” chants that still break out at the president’s rallies.