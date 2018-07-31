COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Gives Trump Voters A Hilariously Awkward New Rallying Cry

The "Late Show" host gives "Lock her up!" a makeover.
Stephen Colbert noticed that President Donald Trump has shifted his strategy on collusion. 

Trump went from repeating “no collusion” at every opportunity to adding on Tuesday that “collusion is not a crime.” 

Trump also accused “Crooked Hillary and the Democrats” of collusion, which led Colbert to offer an update to the “Lock her up!” chants that still break out at the president’s rallies.

Check it out in the clip above. 

