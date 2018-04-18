TONIGHT: Our host is still riding high off last night's interview with James Comey, and the amazing new friendship that blossomed backstage. #LSSC #ComeyOnColbert pic.twitter.com/zoEsSbmNdu

Stephen Colbert opened Wednesday night’s show with a crack at both President Donald Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The “Late Show” host wondered if the president watched his Tuesday interview with former FBI Director James Comey.

“I hear he doesn’t watch TV hosts who don’t share his lawyer,” Colbert quipped.

But maybe Trump was watching after all.

Colbert thinks he may have found proof in a presidential tweet.