Stephen Colbert Thinks He Has Proof That Trump Watches His Show

"Late Show" host finds hidden meaning in a Trump tweet.
Stephen Colbert opened Wednesday night’s show with a crack at both President Donald Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity

The “Late Show” host wondered if the president watched his Tuesday interview with former FBI Director James Comey

“I hear he doesn’t watch TV hosts who don’t share his lawyer,” Colbert quipped. 

But maybe Trump was watching after all.

Colbert thinks he may have found proof in a presidential tweet.

Check it out in the clip above. 

