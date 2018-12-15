Stephen Colbert: How Trump Stole The White House Christmas Party

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert was in a festive mood for Friday’s show, but he acknowledged that “some people aren’t having a holly jolly Christmas.”

“Donald Trump has canceled the White House Christmas party for the press,” Colbert said, noting that Trump campaigned on the promise that if he became president, “we’re all going to be saying Merry Christmas again.”

Colbert added, “Just not you, Jim Acosta!”

The Christmas party had been a tradition for decades, Colbert said, “and the press really looks forward to it.

“The Fox News people really love kissing Trump’s ass under the mistletoe,” he said.