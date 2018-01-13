Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones may talk the talk, but his spoof counterpart Tuck Buckford walks the walk.

Stephen Colbert reprised his Jones-esque character to amusing effect on Friday’s “Late Show.”

Infowars’ host Jones recently claimed that President Donald Trump was being slowly poisoned by the deep state. So Colbert’s parody “Brain Fight” host character Buckford chose to do something about it — and volunteered to become Trump’s official food and beverage tester.