12/20/2018 07:41 am ET

Stephen Colbert Tears Into Fox News' Tucker Carlson: 'Little Racist Who Could'

“Carlson’s already got a reputation for flirting with racism, but last week, he took it to a racy new level."
By Lee Moran

Stephen Colbert has no time for Tucker Carlson’s racist rhetoric.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” Colbert called out the Fox News host for ranting last week that immigrants make America “dirtier.”

“Carlson’s already got a reputation for flirting with racism, but last week, he took it to a racy new level,” said Colbert.

Carlson, whose advertisers have fled the show over the comment, was “nothing if not a little racist who could,” Colbert added.

Colbert also poked fun at Carlson for ignoring the biggest news of the day ― the sentencing hearing for President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn — and instead choosing to cover “hard news” about gingerbread cookies.

Check out the clip here:

Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost
Racism Immigration Fox News Stephen Colbert Tucker Carlson
