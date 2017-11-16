“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” lightheartedly imagined how White House staff prepared for President Donald Trump’s return from his Asia trip on Wednesday.
In a spoof segment, they whisked confidential briefing papers, POTUS’ official telephone and a bunch of other presidential items away from his grasp at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
They then replaced each of the items with, let’s say, more child-friendly versions.
Find out how else they “made over” the president’s residence in the clip above.
