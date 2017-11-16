COMEDY
'The Late Show' Gives The White House A Makeover For Donald Trump's Return

Confidential briefing papers are out in the spoof clip.

By Lee Moran

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” lightheartedly imagined how White House staff prepared for President Donald Trump’s return from his Asia trip on Wednesday.

In a spoof segment, they whisked confidential briefing papers, POTUS’ official telephone and a bunch of other presidential items away from his grasp at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

They then replaced each of the items with, let’s say, more child-friendly versions.

Find out how else they “made over” the president’s residence in the clip above.

