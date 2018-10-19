Stephen Colbert Nails Why White Supremacists Chug Milk

Milk does a body good, as the old slogan roughly goes, but Stephen Colbert rightfully roasted white supremacists Thursday for their love of it.
“The Late Show” host pointed to a recent New York Times article noting a gathering of white nationalists chugging milk “to draw attention to a genetic trait known to be more common in white people than others — the ability to digest lactose as adults.”
Without skipping a beat, Colbert quipped: “Because for white supremacists, lactose is their only form of tolerance.”
See what else Colbert had to say about these racists and their apparent beverage of choice in the clip above.