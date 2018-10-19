Stephen Colbert Nails Why White Supremacists Chug Milk

Milk does a body good, as the old slogan roughly goes, but Stephen Colbert rightfully roasted white supremacists Thursday for their love of it.

“The Late Show” host pointed to a recent New York Times article noting a gathering of white nationalists chugging milk “to draw attention to a genetic trait known to be more common in white people than others — the ability to digest lactose as adults.”

Without skipping a beat, Colbert quipped: “Because for white supremacists, lactose is their only form of tolerance.”