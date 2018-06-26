Stephen Colbert: Without Due Process, 'We're All Undocumented Immigrants'

President Donald Trump’s tweet saying he didn’t want to hire more immigration judges sparked some ire in Stephen Colbert, host of “The Late Show,” on Monday.

Hiring manythousands of judges, and going through a long and complicated legal process, is not the way to go - will always be disfunctional. People must simply be stopped at the Border and told they cannot come into the U.S. illegally. Children brought back to their country...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

“If you deny anyone due process, you deny everyone due process. At that point we’re all undocumented immigrants. ’Cause if you can’t show your documents to a judge, your passport is as useless as your Blockbuster card,” Colbert said.

Without due process, “being identified as a suspect is the same as being guilty,” Colbert said. “It’s like Trump is saying, ‘Let me shoot all the bad guys.’ Well, sir, how do we know who the bad guys are? ‘They’re the ones I just shot.’”

For those who say that it’s OK to send foreigners back to their countries of origin without court hearings, Colbert said: “Well, hold it right there, imaginary voice in my head. Because the Supreme Court has repeatedly held that ‘the due process requirements of 5th and 14th Amendments apply to all persons, including those in the U.S. unlawfully.’”

Then using a voice Colbert uses to portray Trump, he said: “Well, what do you expect from the failing U.S. Constitution? Low-energy Founding Fathers had terrible ratings. None of them – not many people know this – none of them were born in the United States. I say we ship them back to the 13 colonies.”