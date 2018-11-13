Stephen King Breaks His Own 'Amazing' Rule, Gets Trolled In Most Delightful Way

Horror novelist Stephen King didn’t practice what he preached and got teased on Twitter in the most charming way.
Back in October, King urged writers not to use the word “amazing” because it was “very tired.”
He requested “something more pungent & specific, please” instead:
So, it was with some surprise on Monday that he broke his own rule with a review of Dominique Rocher’s new zombie movie “The Night Eats The World.”
King realized his gaffe and within two minutes tweeted that he deserved to be trolled:
The comments did indeed come thick and fast on Twitter, but not in the usual mocking way: