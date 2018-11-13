Stephen King Breaks His Own 'Amazing' Rule, Gets Trolled In Most Delightful Way

Horror novelist Stephen King didn’t practice what he preached and got teased on Twitter in the most charming way.

Back in October, King urged writers not to use the word “amazing” because it was “very tired.”

He requested “something more pungent & specific, please” instead:

Note to writers: "Amazing" is very tired. "Amazing" needs a long vacation. Therefore, please don't write about your amazing party, your amazing girlfriend's amazing dress, or your amazing vacation. Something more pungent & specific, please. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 29, 2018

So, it was with some surprise on Monday that he broke his own rule with a review of Dominique Rocher’s new zombie movie “The Night Eats The World.”

Just when you think the zombie genre has been squeezed dry, along comes a perfectly amazing film by Dominique Rocher called THE NIGHT EATS THE WORLD. It will blow your mind. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 13, 2018

King realized his gaffe and within two minutes tweeted that he deserved to be trolled:

Shit.

In writing about THE NIGHT EATS THE WORLD, I used the word amazing.

My bad.

Go ahead, troll me.

I deserve it. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 13, 2018

The comments did indeed come thick and fast on Twitter, but not in the usual mocking way:

Anyone who stands up and takes responsibility for their own actions does not deserve to be trolled😊 — Kajsa Harris (@kajsaharris) November 13, 2018

You’re Stephen King! Do whatever you want; you’ve earned it. — ModernGoddess (@moderngoddess55) November 13, 2018

Like trolling God. No good could ever come of it. So..

.. pic.twitter.com/D7o9GCwJVx — Schmoo📎 (@smilon713) November 13, 2018

Haha! I have a tremendous synonym for you! Btw, your tweets help me get through the daily real-life horror show. Thank you. — Terrapin Dead (Scott Dempwolf) (@scottdempwolf) November 13, 2018

We all fall short, bud. Most of the time you are amazing. — Wade (@mrdilleyo) November 13, 2018

just never use 'bigly'. promise? — Jaye Schembri (@Catnips01) November 13, 2018