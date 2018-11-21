ENTERTAINMENT
Stephen King Tweets 3 Sentences Of Unadulterated Rage About Donald Trump

The horror novelist concluded his blistering post: "Impeach."
By Lee Moran

Horror writer Stephen King summed up the latest chaotic goings-on in President Donald Trump’s administration with one of his most blistering tweets yet.

He blasted Trump Tuesday for standing by Saudi Arabia despite the slaying of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, failing to denounce daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump’s reported use of personal emails for government business, and his controversial appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general.

“Impeach,” King concluded the post.

Looks like King’s self-imposed moratorium on talking politics on Twitter isn’t going that well.

