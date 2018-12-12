MEDIA
Stephen King Taunts Trump With The 1 Simple Question He Won't Answer

The horror author mocks the president for abandoning a core 2016 promise.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen King has a question for President Donald Trump.

Throughout the 2016 campaign, Trump insisted that Mexico would pay for his proposed border wall. Then on Tuesday, he threatened to shut down the government unless taxpayers picked up the tab. 

That prompted the bestselling horror author to ask: 

During a contentious Oval Office meeting with Democratic leaders Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer on Tuesday, Trump vowed to shut down the government in the days before Christmas unless he received $5 billion for his wall. 

“I will take the mantle of shutting it down,” Trump said. “I am proud to shut down the government for border security, Chuck.”

