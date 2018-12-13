ENTERTAINMENT
12/13/2018

Stephen King Has Explicit Suggestion For What Donald Trump Can Do With His Border Wall

The horror writer offers ways the president can "do something good for once."
By Lee Moran

Stephen King suggested Wednesday exactly what President Donald Trump should do with the money he wants to spend on a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

And the bestselling horror author didn’t mince his words:

King proposed Trump scrap his “vanity project” and “do something good for once” ― by instead splashing taxpayer cash on “at-risk children who don’t have lunches and vets who can’t get proper medical and psychological treatment.”

King’s entreaty followed his Tuesday tweet in which he mockingly asked Trump who would be paying for the proposed barrier that the president repeatedly promised would be funded by Mexico.

