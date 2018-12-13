Stephen King suggested Wednesday exactly what President Donald Trump should do with the money he wants to spend on a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

And the bestselling horror author didn’t mince his words:

Fuck your wall. Split that 5 billion between at-risk children who don’t have lunches and vets who can’t get proper medical and psychological treatment. Fuck your vanity project. Do something good for once. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 12, 2018

King proposed Trump scrap his “vanity project” and “do something good for once” ― by instead splashing taxpayer cash on “at-risk children who don’t have lunches and vets who can’t get proper medical and psychological treatment.”

King’s entreaty followed his Tuesday tweet in which he mockingly asked Trump who would be paying for the proposed barrier that the president repeatedly promised would be funded by Mexico.

Wait a minute, wait! Wasn't...um, Mexico going to pay for Trump's useless, just-tunnel-under-it wall? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 12, 2018