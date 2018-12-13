Stephen King suggested Wednesday exactly what President Donald Trump should do with the money he wants to spend on a U.S.-Mexico border wall.
And the bestselling horror author didn’t mince his words:
King proposed Trump scrap his “vanity project” and “do something good for once” ― by instead splashing taxpayer cash on “at-risk children who don’t have lunches and vets who can’t get proper medical and psychological treatment.”
King’s entreaty followed his Tuesday tweet in which he mockingly asked Trump who would be paying for the proposed barrier that the president repeatedly promised would be funded by Mexico.