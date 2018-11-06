Author Stephen King signed off from talking politics on Twitter Monday night, but not before delivering a blistering critique of President Donald Trump.

The horror author ― a vocal critic of Trump ― lamented on the eve of the midterm elections how the president had “successfully channeled America’s id: the hatred, the prejudice, the dishonesty, the willing ignorance and turning away from facts.”

“Most of all, the fear,” he added.

Last tweet on politics for awhile. Trump has successfully channeled America's id: the hatred, the prejudice, the dishonesty, the willing ignorance and turning away from facts. Most of all, the fear. Turn away from these things. #VoteBlue. Be courageous. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 6, 2018

King also encouraged people to “turn away from these things” and “be courageous.” It followed a tweet in which he described Trump as a “runaway horse” who had to be reined in: