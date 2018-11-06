POLITICS
11/06/2018 07:08 am ET

Stephen King Stops Talking Politics On Twitter With One Final Donald Trump Takedown

The horror writer listed the worst elements that Trump has fostered in America.
headshot
By Lee Moran

Author Stephen King signed off from talking politics on Twitter Monday night, but not before delivering a blistering critique of President Donald Trump.

The horror author ― a vocal critic of Trump ― lamented on the eve of the midterm elections how the president had “successfully channeled America’s id: the hatred, the prejudice, the dishonesty, the willing ignorance and turning away from facts.”

“Most of all, the fear,” he added.

King also encouraged people to “turn away from these things” and “be courageous.” It followed a tweet in which he described Trump as a “runaway horse” who had to be reined in:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Twitter 2018 Midterm Elections Stephen King Horror Fiction
Stephen King Stops Talking Politics On Twitter With One Final Donald Trump Takedown
CONVERSATIONS