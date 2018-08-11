ENTERTAINMENT
Stephen King Causes Meme Meltdown With Trump 'Space Force' Twitter Request

That escalated quickly.
By Lee Moran

Stephen King set Twitter alight on Friday when he asked his fans a question about Donald Trump’s proposed “Space Force.”

The horror writer first likened the name of Trump’s planned new branch of the U.S. military to “one of those old Saturday morning shows with puppets n shit.”

King ― who is a vocal critic of the president ― then requested that his 4.87 million followers only retweet his post “if you think this is possibly the dumbest idea out of Trump’s admittedly dumb head so far.”

By early Saturday, more than 14,600 accounts had reshared his message.

And many replied with images that poked fun at Trump’s idea.

