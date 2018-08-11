Stephen King Causes Meme Meltdown With Trump 'Space Force' Twitter Request

Stephen King set Twitter alight on Friday when he asked his fans a question about Donald Trump’s proposed “Space Force.”

The horror writer first likened the name of Trump’s planned new branch of the U.S. military to “one of those old Saturday morning shows with puppets n shit.”

King ― who is a vocal critic of the president ― then requested that his 4.87 million followers only retweet his post “if you think this is possibly the dumbest idea out of Trump’s admittedly dumb head so far.”

Space Force: I keep thinking of one of those old Saturday morning shows with puppets n shit. Retweet ONLY if you think this is possibly the dumbest idea out of Trump's admittedly dumb head so far. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 11, 2018

By early Saturday, more than 14,600 accounts had reshared his message.

And many replied with images that poked fun at Trump’s idea.

My personal favourite is this one 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/HHLl9118f5 — RachelRachel (@RachelTurnham) August 11, 2018

Trump sets up first heads of department for Space Force. pic.twitter.com/3IBR4esWXb — Castle Rock Brit (@CastleRockBrit) August 11, 2018