Stephen King Warns Workers: Donald Trump 'Couldn't Give S**t One About You'

Stephen King has a warning about President Donald Trump’s new tax plan, especially for those who work for a living.
The best-selling author and frequent Trump nemesis wrote on Twitter:
Hours after King’s tweet, a New York Times analysis found that Trump could personally save more than $1 billion under his own proposed tax plan.
King has routinely slammed Trump on social media. During the campaign last year, he compared Trump to Cthulhu, one of the Great Old Ones created by early 20th-century horror author H.P. Lovecraft.
This year, in June, King was blocked by the president shortly after calling him a “nut job.”
That didn’t stop him.
Earlier this month, King fired off this tweet: