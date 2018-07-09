Stephen King Has A 'Warning' For Brits Ahead Of Trump's U.K. Visit

Horror novelist Stephen King is going viral again with yet another slam against President Donald Trump.
Trump is visiting the United Kingdom later this week after a NATO summit in Brussels, and is expected to be greeted by protests complete with a 20-foot “Trump baby” in diapers blimp floating overhead.
The best-selling writer tweeted:
King has been a frequent Trump critic on Twitter, at one point writing that Trump having access to the nuclear codes is “worse than any horror story I ever wrote.”
He has said he's been blocked by Trump on the social network.
