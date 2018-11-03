ENTERTAINMENT
11/03/2018 03:27 am ET

Stephen King Damns Donald Trump With Faint Praise, Lists 3 Things He’s ‘Delivering’

It follows the horror writer's similar criticism of Texas senator Ted Cruz.
headshot
By Lee Moran

Stephen King is ramping up his criticism of President Donald Trump ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

The horror writer blasted GOP ads claiming Trump “is delivering results” for the country with this tweet on Friday:

“The ads say President Trump is delivering results,” wrote King. “He’s also delivering hate speech, a pack of lies, and a national debt that’s going to crush our grandchildren.”

King has in recent days been similarly critical of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), whose seat is being challenged by Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics And Government Ted Cruz Stephen King Horror Fiction
Stephen King Damns Donald Trump With Faint Praise, Lists 3 Things He’s ‘Delivering’
CONVERSATIONS