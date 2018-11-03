Stephen King is ramping up his criticism of President Donald Trump ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.
The horror writer blasted GOP ads claiming Trump “is delivering results” for the country with this tweet on Friday:
“The ads say President Trump is delivering results,” wrote King. “He’s also delivering hate speech, a pack of lies, and a national debt that’s going to crush our grandchildren.”
King has in recent days been similarly critical of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), whose seat is being challenged by Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke.