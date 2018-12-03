This weekend marked the passing of former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday at the age of 94. As people remembered the 41st president of the United States, author Stephen King couldn’t help but see the stark comparison between Bush 41 and current President Donald Trump.

“Remember when George [H.W.] Bush lost a presidential debate (and perhaps the presidency) by just looking at his watch?” King asked on Twitter. “Now we’ve got a serial liar and womanizer as president, a draft dodger surrounded by a bunch of corrupt crocodiles. Times change, eh?”

Remember when George Bush lost a presidential debate (and perhaps the presidency) by just looking at his watch? Now we've got a serial liar and womanizer as president, a draft dodger surrounded by a bunch of corrupt crocodiles. Times change, eh? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 3, 2018

King is referring to a 1992 town hall-style presidential debate involving then-President Bush, a young Arkansas governor named Bill Clinton and billionaire businessman Ross Perot.

When a woman suggested Bush was out of touch with regular people, he checked his watch and then fumbled through an answer.

That incident by itself, of course, was not the sole deciding factor in the election, but it certainly resonated with voters in a negative way.

As King notes, times have changed drastically. These days, it seems we experience a watch-checking moment about once a day.