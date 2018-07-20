Horror writer Stephen King took inspiration from the work of late author George Orwell for his latest attack on President Donald Trump.

King took aim at Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday when he tweeted the last sentence from Orwell’s allegoric novella Animal Farm.

“The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which,” wrote King, appearing to refer to how the pigs in Orwell’s story, who were supposed to be equal to the other animals, ended up becoming as bad as the humans they were trying to replace.

George Orwell on Trump and Putin, in 1945: “The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.” — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 19, 2018

The Shining author also suggested Orwell, who famously fought fascists in the Spanish Civil War, was writing about Trump and Putin (or leaders of their kind) when he penned the story in 1945.

King has been a fierce critic of Trump in recent years. He even wrote this two-sentence long “horror story” about the then-presidential candidate shortly before the 2016 election:

My newest horror story: Once upon a time there was a man named Donald Trump, and he ran for president. Some people wanted him to win. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 21, 2016

It’s unlikely that Trump will see King’s latest post, however.