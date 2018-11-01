Stephen King Sticks Ted Cruz With A Slimy New Nickname

Author Stephen King has launched another attack on Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), this time saddling him with a memorable new nickname.
It all began with a question from author Don Winslow:
King replied:
It was at least the second time that King has referred to Cruz as a “slimy crawdad.” He also used the insult earlier this month when he implored Texans to vote for Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke:
King and Cruz have something of a history. In 2016, the man known for putting fear into the hearts of millions with his horror stories described Cruz as “very scary.”
“Cruz is a fundamentalist Christian and it would almost be like electing the analog of an imam,” King told the Daily Beast. “Someone whose first guiding principle would be the scripture rather than the Constitution.”
Earlier this year, when King made a similar plea to vote for O’Rourke, Cruz fired back with a tweet calling the author a “limousine liberal.”
King, a long time Harley-Davidson enthusiast, didn’t let that one slide:
So far, Cruz hasn’t responded to the “slimy crawdad” insult.