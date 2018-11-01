Stephen King Sticks Ted Cruz With A Slimy New Nickname

Author Stephen King has launched another attack on Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), this time saddling him with a memorable new nickname.

It all began with a question from author Don Winslow:

Legitimate question for the people of Texas:



If @tedcruz will sell out his wife and father - and allow @realDonaldTrump to denigrate them both publicly and even accuse his own father of murder - all just to get Trump's endorsement - how long before he sells you out? — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 31, 2018

King replied:

It’s true. Ted Cruz only cares about Ted Cruz. He’s one slimy crawdad. https://t.co/xfns6oCOfV — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2018

It was at least the second time that King has referred to Cruz as a “slimy crawdad.” He also used the insult earlier this month when he implored Texans to vote for Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke:

Hey, Texas! Polls say Cruz is pulling away. Please Dems and Indies, vote Beto so I don’t have to look at that slimy crawdad for the next 6 years. I might not live that long! Yikes! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 15, 2018

King and Cruz have something of a history. In 2016, the man known for putting fear into the hearts of millions with his horror stories described Cruz as “very scary.”

“Cruz is a fundamentalist Christian and it would almost be like electing the analog of an imam,” King told the Daily Beast. “Someone whose first guiding principle would be the scripture rather than the Constitution.”

Earlier this year, when King made a similar plea to vote for O’Rourke, Cruz fired back with a tweet calling the author a “limousine liberal.”

King, a long time Harley-Davidson enthusiast, didn’t let that one slide:

Ted Cruz called me a limousine liberal!

Oooo!

He's never ridden in one himself, I suppose.

Come on up to Maine, Ted, I'll give you a ride on my Harley. It was made in America before your boy Trump fucked up the company. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 11, 2018