Stephen King Called For A 1-Day Political Truce. It Didn’t Go Well.

Horror master Stephen King ― a frequent critic of President Donald Trump ― called for an Independence Day truce between progressives and conservatives.
The best-selling author tweeted a message calling for people on the left to hug a conservative... and asking “Trumpies” to do the same for a “liberal snowflake.”
“Just for today, let’s all be Americans,” he pleaded:
Many of those who replied said they just couldn’t do it:
But a few defended his call for a Fourth of July hug for friends on the other side of the political divide: