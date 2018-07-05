ENTERTAINMENT
Stephen King Called For A 1-Day Political Truce. It Didn’t Go Well.

“Just for today, let’s all be Americans."
By Ed Mazza

Horror master Stephen King ― a frequent critic of President Donald Trump ― called for an Independence Day truce between progressives and conservatives.

The best-selling author tweeted a message calling for people on the left to hug a conservative... and asking “Trumpies” to do the same for a “liberal snowflake.” 

“Just for today, let’s all be Americans,” he pleaded:

Many of those who replied said they just couldn’t do it: 

But a few defended his call for a Fourth of July hug for friends on the other side of the political divide: 

