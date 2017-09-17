Horror master Stephen King says Donald Trump’s latest activity on Twitter reveals much about the president’s mind.

On Sunday, Trump retweeted a GIF that was doctored to make it seem like he had hit a golf ball at Hillary Clinton and knocked her over. It wasn’t lost on King that Trump retweeted a user named “Fuctupmind.”

The horror master wrote:

Trump thinks hitting a woman with a golf ball and knocking her down is funny. Myself, I think it indicates a severely fucked-up mind. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 17, 2017

And just weeks before the election, King tweeted:

My newest horror story: Once upon a time there was a man named Donald Trump, and he ran for president. Some people wanted him to win. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 21, 2016

Since the election, King hasn’t let up. During the spring, he said Trump having access to the nuclear codes was “worse than any horror story I ever wrote.”

The president can’t seem to take the Firestarter author’s heat. Earlier this year, Trump blocked King on Twitter.