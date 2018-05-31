Stephen King Has Some Advice On How To Deal With Trump Supporters

Horror novelist Stephen King is no fan of President Donald Trump. King is even among those who’ve been blocked by the president on Twitter.
But he’s calling on his readers to “stay friendly” with relatives who support Trump.
Here’s his advice on handling those relationships:
King has been a sharp critic of Trump, last year calling the president’s access to the nuclear codes “worse than any horror story I ever wrote.”
He’s also called Trump a “nut job,” said a Trump presidency “scares me to death” and even compared the president to Cthulhu, one of the Great Old Ones created by early 20th century horror author H.P. Lovecraft.