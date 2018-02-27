Stephen Miller Ridiculed Over Catnap During White House School Safety Meeting

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller appeared to doze off during a meeting about school safety on Monday, and it didn’t go unnoticed by folks online.
As the nation’s governors met with President Donald Trump to discuss safety measures following the Parkland, Florida school massacre, a photographer from the European Pressphoto Agency captured Miller struggling to stay awake:
A series of snaps shared by the agency showed Miller rubbing his face, yawning and at one point, dropping his head:
Needless to say, Miller’s impromptu catnap caught the attention of Twitter users: