Stephen Miller's Uncle Blasts Him As 'Immigration Hypocrite'

Stephen Miller, senior policy adviser to President Donald Trump, was called out on his immigration “hypocrisy” by his uncle in a scathing op-ed published Monday on Politico.

David S. Glosser, a retired neuropsychologist, accused both his nephew and Trump of becoming “numb to the resultant human tragedy and blind to the hypocrisy of their policy decisions.”

“I have watched with dismay and increasing horror as my nephew, who is an educated man and well aware of his heritage, has become the architect of immigration policies that repudiate the very foundation of our family’s life in this country,” Glosser wrote in his piece.

Miller is credited with crafting some of the Trump administration’s most controversial immigration policies, including family separation at the U.S.-Mexico border and the travel ban, which targets immigrants from five mostly Muslim countries.

Glosser pointed out that Miller’s family has benefited from American immigration policies the Trump administration is seeking to corrode. Miller’s relatives gained citizenship though family-based immigration, which the Trump administration pejoratively refers to as “chain migration,” according to Glosser. The policy also likely helped first lady Melania Trump’s parents become U.S. citizens last week.

“President Trump wants to make us believe that these desperate migrants are an existential threat to the United States; the most powerful nation in world history and a nation made strong by immigrants,” Glosser wrote.

He continued: “Trump and my nephew both know their immigrant and refugee roots. Yet, they repeat the insults and false accusations of earlier generations against these refugees to make them seem less than human.”

In June, Yahoo News reported that Miller’s great-grandfather flunked his naturalization test in 1932. The report found Miller’s maternal grandparents came to Ellis Island in 1903 to escape anti-Semitic pogroms in Belarus.

“Unless your ancestors came on a slave ship or you’re Native American,” you came here as an immigrant, Jennifer Mendelsohn, who created the #resistancegenealogy hashtag, told Yahoo News.