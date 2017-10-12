Stephen Moore’s Blatant Cherry-Picking Misrepresents Obama’s Growth Projections

IN OTHER BREAKING NEWS: the sun rose this morning.

Okay, all kidding aside, this Washington Times article by Stephen Moore is truly terrible. Moore claims that the Obama economic team regularly put forth wildly exaggerated economic growth projections during Obama’s eight years in office. His main evidence for this claim is the graph shown below:

This graph is wrong in even a very basic way: there are six years on the y-axis (2010-2015), yet there are seven green and red bars. Apparently counting to seven isn’t the Washington Times’ strong suit.

If we do a little digging, however, we can determine that Moore is trying to display projected growth rates for 2010-2016. But here’s the thing: he consistently exaggerates the predictions made by the Obama administration.

In the table below, I’ve displayed the Obama administration’s projected economic growth rates from all eight of the President’s budgets. For each year, I’ve highlighted what Moore uses for his “projected growth [rate]” from the graph above.

(As an aside: if the years in the table seem confusing, it’s because budget proposals have to be released long before they are enacted. For example, the Obama administration released its budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2012 in February of 2011; at that point we didn’t have any data on economic growth for 2011, and we didn’t even have complete data for 2010. That’s why the FY 2012 budget included projections for 2010 and 2011.)

Notice a pattern there? Basically, Moore just takes the Obama administration’s single highest projection for each year, and ignores all of the administration’s lower projections. That’s pretty blatant cherry-picking, and it’s clearly not an honest representation of what the Obama White House was projecting.

Oh, and Moore commits another error: the figures he cites weren’t really “projections” in the typical sense of the word; rather, they were projections of what economic growth would be if Congress passed President Obama’s entire budget. Since Congress never did that – most notably, it never passed President Obama’s proposed “infrastructure bank,” which would’ve created a large number of construction jobs and improved the country’s infrastructure – Moore’s comparison isn’t really all that valid.