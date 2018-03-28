Stephon Clark's Brother Shuts Down City Hall Meeting, As Protests Continue

“They didn’t have to kill him like that,” Thompson said. “They didn’t have to shoot him this many times. Why didn’t you just shoot him in the arm, shoot him in the leg, send the dogs, send a Taser. Why? Why? Y’all didn’t have to do that.”

Clark’s family has hired attorney Benjamin Crump to represent them. Crump has also represented the families of victims from other high-profile police shootings, including Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown.

At a news conference earlier Tuesday, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said he had asked Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be “an independent part of the investigation” because of the “extremely high emotions, anger and hurt” involved with the shooting.