03/28/2018 11:19 pm ET

Activists Keep Up Protests In Sacramento Over Stephon Clark Shooting

A funeral is planned for the 22-year-old Thursday. He was unarmed when killed by Sacramento police.
By Sarah Ruiz-Grossman

More than a week after 22-year-old Stephon Clark was fatally shot by police in Sacramento, California, protests in the city have shown no signs of stopping.

On Wednesday, protesters again took to the streets of Sacramento to call for justice in the March 18 shooting death of Clark, a black man who was unarmed in his own backyard when two cops, reportedly mistaking his cellphone for a weapon, shot him 20 times. Protesters with Black Lives Matter rallied outside of the offices of Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, chanting, “No justice, no peace.”

The protests were a continuation of several rallies held over the past week. On Tuesday, protesters shut down a meeting at Sacramento City Hall, where Clark’s brother Stevante told the crowd: “The mayor and the city of Sacramento has failed all of you.” Last week, hundreds of protesters rallied outside the Golden 1 Center arena and blocked ticket holders from entering a Sacramento Kings basketball game, chanting, “It’s a phone, not a gun.”

On Wednesday, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg pointed to “implied racism” as a factor in police shootings like this one.

“I do not believe our police force is racist in any way,” Steinberg told CBS News. “I don’t think that’s intended, but I do think that implied racism is an undeniable factor in the way these sorts of tragedies play out ― not just in Sacramento but throughout the country.”

Clark’s funeral is planned for Thursday, with Rev. Al Sharpton scheduled to deliver the eulogy.

Check out scenes from the powerful protests for Stephon Clark in Sacramento Thursday.

Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark, speaks during a Black Lives Matter protest outside of office of Sacramento District Attorney Anne Schubert on Wednesday.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
Black Lives Matter protesters march through the streets during a demonstration Wednesday in Sacramento.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
Black Lives Matter protesters stage a demonstration outside of office of District Attorney Anne Schubert on Wednesday in Sacramento.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark, speaks during a Black Lives Matter protest outside the district attorney's office in Sacramento.
Black Lives Matter Protests After Stephon Clark's Death
