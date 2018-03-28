More than a week after 22-year-old Stephon Clark was fatally shot by police in Sacramento, California, protests in the city have shown no signs of stopping.

The protests were a continuation of several rallies held over the past week. On Tuesday, protesters shut down a meeting at Sacramento City Hall, where Clark’s brother Stevante told the crowd: “The mayor and the city of Sacramento has failed all of you.” Last week, hundreds of protesters rallied outside the Golden 1 Center arena and blocked ticket holders from entering a Sacramento Kings basketball game, chanting, “It’s a phone, not a gun.”

On Wednesday, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg pointed to “implied racism” as a factor in police shootings like this one.

“I do not believe our police force is racist in any way,” Steinberg told CBS News. “I don’t think that’s intended, but I do think that implied racism is an undeniable factor in the way these sorts of tragedies play out ― not just in Sacramento but throughout the country.”

Clark’s funeral is planned for Thursday, with Rev. Al Sharpton scheduled to deliver the eulogy.

Check out scenes from the powerful protests for Stephon Clark in Sacramento Thursday.

Justin Sullivan via Getty Images Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark, speaks during a Black Lives Matter protest outside of office of Sacramento District Attorney Anne Schubert on Wednesday.

Justin Sullivan via Getty Images Black Lives Matter protesters march through the streets during a demonstration Wednesday in Sacramento.

Justin Sullivan via Getty Images Black Lives Matter protesters stage a demonstration outside of office of District Attorney Anne Schubert on Wednesday in Sacramento.

Protests continue here today in Sacramento, where people are marching in the street and chanting Stephon Clark’s name. pic.twitter.com/b6hDQ6kfEl — Jose A. Del Real (@jdelreal) March 29, 2018

Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

Protests continue in Sacramento, California after unarmed 22-year-old Stephon Clark was shot and killed by police https://t.co/Q0cl6mnk1C https://t.co/RbSYpMSb81 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) March 29, 2018

Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

After a night of raucous Stephon Clark protests yesterday, demonstrators returned to downtown Sacramento tonight for a second day of outrage. https://t.co/XgbonHNnhY pic.twitter.com/ScjzfzG1wc — CapRadio News (@CapRadioNews) March 29, 2018