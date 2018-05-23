Milwaukee Police Release Footage Of Cop Using Taser On Sterling Brown

The Milwaukee Police Department released on Wednesday highly anticipated body camera footage of one of its officers using a Taser to subdue Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown in a Walgreens parking lot earlier this year and said it determined members of its force acted “inappropriately.”

Police Chief Alfonso Morales said officers “were recently disciplined,” without providing details.

Officers used the Taser and arrested Brown, now 23, in the early hours of Jan. 26 after the arresting officer noticed the athlete’s car parked across two handicap parking spaces at a local Walgreens. Soon after, the officer later wrote in a police report, Brown emerged from the store and stood “within arm’s reach” of him, refused repeated requests to step back and became “very aggressive.”

The officer subsequently called for backup, after which Brown “physically resisted officers attempts to handcuff him” and “was taken to the ground in a controlled manner,” the officer said in his report.

Brown continued to resist while on the ground and as a result, the officer said, “a Taser had to be employed to get Brown in control with handcuffs.”

Brown was booked and received a $200 parking ticket. But after looking at the reports and body camera footage, authorities decided against the arresting policeman’s request to have Brown charged with obstructing an officer.

An internal affairs investigation was opened soon thereafter.

The city’s then-police chief, Ed Flynn, told WISN-TV the department had questions about the officer’s tactics, prompting the investigation.

What we want to do is ascertain how a parking ticket turned into a tasing. Former Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn

“We wouldn’t be conducting an investigation into this if we were 100 percent satisfied with our application of our tactics in this matter,” Flynn said at the time. “What we want to do is ascertain how a parking ticket turned into a tasing, and so that’s what we’re going to do.”

Flynn retired in February and was succeeded by Morales.

Earlier this week, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett expressed concern with what he saw in the video, which he viewed before it was made public.

“It was a disturbing video when I saw it, and I know that [Morales] feels the same way,” Barrett said. “And I don’t know exactly what actions his department is going to take, but it is disconcerting to see some of the actions in that video.”

The police department has been proactive in preparing for a potential backlash. On Tuesday, Morales released a video in which he promised to be “honest and transparent” should there ever be “an incident where one of our members makes a mistake, unnecessarily escalating a situation.”

Two days before that, Assistant Police Chief Michael Brunson Sr. warned parishioners at a local church that an unspecified video would soon be released, and asked for their “assistance” once it was.

“There’s going to be a video that’s going to come out soon, in the next couple of weeks, involving the department,” Brunson said. “And I’m going to be honest with you, we’re going to need your support during the challenges.”

A potentially embarrassing video for the Milwaukee Police Department that will soon be released involves the January arrest of Bucks rookie Sterling Brown, WISN 12 NEWS has learned.



>> https://t.co/WYDip4t4zt pic.twitter.com/58qKBx1KbB — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) May 21, 2018