Sterling Brown Put Twitter In A Frenzy Over A Hypothetical 'West Wing' Reboot

Twitter got all worked up this week over a nonexistent ― albeit awesome-sounding ― reboot of “The West Wing.”

It started Wednesday, when the The Hollywood Reporter published an interview with Aaron Sorkin. In it, the writer said he could see actor Sterling K. Brown playing the president in a reboot of his iconic series.

It’s a dream scenario that honestly sounds too fantastic not to be real.

“Sterling K. Brown as the president, and there’s some kind of jam, an emergency, a very delicate situation involving the threat of war or something, and [President] Bartlet [played by Martin Sheen], long since retired, is consulted in the way that Bill Clinton used to consult with Nixon,” Sorkin told THR.

And in a move that shook an entire fandom, Brown said he was totally down for it.

#AaronSorkin if you are serious, sir, I would be honored! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/7lZ3aocK95 — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) November 29, 2017

Brown is currently playing Randall Pearson on NBC’s hit drama “This Is Us,” a show that essentially has the entire country sobbing every week. The actor may have given Ken Olin, a director and executive producer on the show, a minor panic attack. He was quick to respond to Brown’s tweet.

“Um. No. You belong on @ NBCThisisUs and I know about 20 million people who won’t let you go,” Olin tweeted.

OK, sure, Brown would make a pretty awesome fictional president. But no one is quite ready to let him leave “This Is Us,” especially not if it means his character gets killed off ― quite frankly, the show’s fans are fragile enough already.

Let me be very clear - @SterlingKBrown is not leaving @NBCThisisUs to do a reboot of The West Wing. However, I enthusiastically endorse his candidacy to be the next President of the United States. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) November 30, 2017

But the tweeting didn’t end there.

“West Wing” alums Joshua Malina and Richard Schiff both chimed in. Malina, who played Will Bailey, passed along a message from Sorkin since the producer doesn’t tweet.

I awoke to a request from Aaron, who does not tweet, asking me to pass along the following response:



“Dead serious and I’m honored by your interest. Now…an idea. I’m gonna need one of those. 😊”



Note: I added the smiley face. I've always wanted to rewrite Sorkin with emojis. https://t.co/zxyNJmWaxH — 🌎Joshua Malina🌎 (@JoshMalina) November 30, 2017

Everyone knows that if you need an idea, Toby Ziegler’s your guy ― and Schiff, who played the White House communications director on the series, assured everyone that he had one.

“And it’s a good one,” Schiff tweeted.